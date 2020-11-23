Sacramento Bee Logo
Sutter deputies arrest mother after finding infant alone and crying in running vehicle

Deputies in Sutter County arrested two adults, including the mother of an infant, after the child was found crying and alone inside a vehicle with its engine running as the adults slept in a nearby trailer, sheriff’s officials said.

Amanda Nicole Lookingbill and Nicolaus Wentworth Voter were both arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday in a news release.

About 9:15 a.m. Saturday, deputies were called to Lovey’s Landing RV Park in Meridian for a report of an infant alone inside the vehicle. Sheriff’s officials said the deputies arrived and found the infant in the vehicle with its engine running and the vehicle’s heater was on.

The child was sweating and crying, but the infant appeared to be unharmed, according to the news release.

Deputies found the child’s mother of the child, Lookingbill, and Voter, who were sleeping inside the nearby trailer, sheriff’s officials said.

Lookingbill, 34, was cited and released because of medical issues, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Child Protective Services was called out and took custody of the child.

Sheriff’s officials did not disclose what medical issues prevented deputies from taking her into custody. She was given a date to appear in court to face the child endangerment charge.

Voter, 29, who is on parole, was booked at Sutter County Jail. His bail was set at $50,000. He’s scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

