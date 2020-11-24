Sacramento men arrested with burglary tools in disguised car, Lincoln police say

Police arrested two Sacramento men after they were spotted driving around Lincoln with burglary tools in a Toyota vehicle with a Volkswagen emblem and a covered license plate, officials said.

Lonnie Smith and Gary Hobbs of Sacramento were arrested on suspicion of possessing burglary tools, according to the Lincoln Police Department. Smith also was arrested on suspicion of possessing drug paraphernalia; he also had a Sacramento County warrant for his arrest on suspicion of possessing of burglary tools.

Abut 2 a.m. Tuesday, a Lincoln police officer pulled over a Toyota Camry on Twelve Bridges Drive near East Joiner Parkway.

Police officials said the Toyota had a rear license plate that was covered with a paper dealership plate, and the paper plate was attached with Velcro.

The car’s front license plate appeared to have been recently removed, according to police. The car also had its rear Toyota emblem replaced with the Volkswagen emblem.

Smith, 43, was driving the car, and Hobbs, 34, was the passenger. Police said Smith was on probation and Hobbs was on parole, so officers were authorized to search them and the vehicle.

Officers searched the car and found drug paraphernalia and burglary tools, including lock picks, bolt cutters, pry bars and a slide hammer, according to police.

Both men were booked at Placer County Jail.