Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office looking for boy reportedly abducted by his father

Authorities on Tuesday afternoon Nov. 28, 2020, were looking for a missing 16-month-old boy in Sacramento County, California. Investigators believe the toddler was abducted by his father, Cullie Torrence.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon asked the public to help find a missing toddler who is believed to have been abducted by the child’s father.

Sheriff’s officials described the missing child as a 16-month-old boy, 2-feet and about 35 pounds. The boy was last seen wearing a gray sweater, a yellow shirt, gray pants and black shoes.

The boy’s father, Cullie Torrence, 27, is suspected of abducting his son, the Sheriff’s Office announced shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The child was with his mother when her vehicle broke down. Sheriff’s official said Torrence arrived and took the child, who was standing on the sidewalk as the toddler’s mother was gathering her belongings from the vehicle.

Torrence drove away in an unknown vehicle in an unknown direction, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Torrence does not have legal child custody of the boy.

Sheriff’s officials described the father as a Black man, 5-foot-9 and 150 to 160 pounds. Torrence is believed to be wearing black skinny jeans, a black jacket and black Air Max sneakers with a lime green stripe.

Authorities asked anyone who sees the toddler or his father to call 911.