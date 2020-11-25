Man’s vehicle hit by gunfire as he drove to work on Interstate 5 in Sacramento, CHP says

A man driving to work Wednesday morning was shot at along Interstate 5 in Sacramento, just north of Interstate 80, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The shooting was reported to the CHP about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday. The victim was heading north on I-5, just north of the I-80 interchange, when the shooting occurred, said Officer A.J. McTaggart, a spokesman for the CHP’s North Sacramento office.

The victim needed to be at work, so he continued on his way to work and reported the shooting, McTaggart said. He said the victim was not injured by gunfire, but officers arrived and confirmed that a shooting occurred.

McTaggart said officers found at least one bullet hole on the victim’s vehicle. The CHP then shut down a stretch of northbound I-5 about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday to gather evidence from the shooting scene.

About 30 minutes later, the freeway lanes were reopened, McTaggart said. Investigators did not have a suspect description or information about where the gunfire appeared to have come from.

For those traveling to @SacIntlAirport this morning; I-5 N/B from I-80 will be shut down for approximately 30 minutes for an investigation #knowbeforeyougo @CaltransDist3 — CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) November 25, 2020