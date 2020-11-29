Roseville police find 2 people shot dead inside vehicle, 1 believed to be self-inflicted

The Roseville Police Department is investigating a shooting after finding two people dead inside a vehicle early Sunday morning.

In a news release, police said an officer was on patrol around 3 a.m. in the 1500 block of Eureka Road, an area near Kaiser Permanente Medical Center and other corporate business parks.

The officer spotted a parked vehicle that appeared conspicuous. Upon approaching, the officer found two dead people inside, police said.

Detectives arrived and determined both had been killed by gunshot wounds. One of the victims suffered from what investigators believe was a self-inflicted wound, police said.

Due to the sensitive nature of the incident, police are not releasing the names of the victims. The investigation is ongoing.

