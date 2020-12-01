Woman, 2-year-old son found dead in Roseville were reported missing in Sacramento County

A mother and her 2-year-old son had been reported missing early last week in Sacramento County before they were found dead with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle Sunday in Roseville.

Shana Pringle of Lincoln and her son, Noah Vice of Sacramento, were found dead in the vehicle in the 1500 block of Eureka Road, said Angela Musallam, a Placer County sheriff’s spokeswoman. One of them suffered from what Roseville police investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The mother and son were reported missing by the boy’s father, said Sgt. Rodney Grassmann, a Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesman.

Roseville police officials have said Pringle and her son were found in the vehicle in the area near Kaiser Permanente Medical Center and other corporate business parks.

About 3 a.m. Sunday, the officer spotted a parked vehicle that appeared conspicuous, police said. The officer approached the vehicle and found the woman and child dead inside.

The Roseville Police Department on Tuesday continued to investigate the shooting deaths, said Rob Baquera, a department spokesman. There was no new information available.