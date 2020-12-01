Authorities release the names of two men killed in a shooting at a Sacramento home

Authorities on Tuesday released the names of two men who were shot and killed over the weekend inside a home near the Sacramento Executive Airport.

Aaron Umfleet, 45, and Sean Gregson, 48, died in the shooting reported early Sunday at the home in the 1400 block of McAllister Avenue in Sacramento’s Freeport Manor neighborhood, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Officers responded to a report of the shooting about 4:15 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department. The officers arrived and found Umfleet and Gregson with life-threatening gunshot wounds inside of the home.

Medics arrived and pronounced both men dead. Police said the suspect had already fled before officers arrived.

Police said Sunday homicide detectives believe the victims may have known the suspect, but the investigators had not determined the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting. The department has not released any suspect information.

The detectives canvassed the area to search for witnesses and evidence.

The Police Department asked anyone with information about this shooting to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.