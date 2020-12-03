Attorney seeks bail for nurse accused of murder after shooting inside Sacramento County home

Sac Courts stockart

A defense attorney is asking the court for bail for a registered nurse accused of murder after she allegedly shot a man inside her Orangevale home.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office has formally charged Shauna Lynlee Giffin with murder in the shooting of Adam Hart, according to a criminal complaint filed in court Wednesday. The murder charge includes an enhancement for allegedly using a 9 mm semiautomatic handgun in Hart’s death.

Giffin, 34, has been in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail since Monday, and she’s being held without bail. She made her first appearance in Sacramento Superior Court on Wednesday for her arraignment.

Kelly Babineau, Giffin’s attorney, asked the court to schedule a bail review hearing for her client as soon as possible. The attorney argued that Giffin is a registered nurse, has a small boy at home, has no previous criminal record and lives in the community.

“We think we can present evidence that would be persuasive to setting bail at a reasonable amount,” Babineau said during the hearing broadcast on the court’s YouTube channel.

Only the murder charge against Giffin appeared in a search through online Sacramento Superior Court records Thursday.

Court Commissioner Ken Brody granted the defense attorney’s request and scheduled Giffin to return to court Wednesday for her bail review hearing.

The Orangevale shooting was reported shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday at the home in the 8400 block of Noel Drive. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has said a dispatcher received a call from a resident reporting she had shot another resident inside her home.

Sheriff’s officials at the time said deputies arrived at the home spoke to the woman who had called and detained her outside the home.

The deputies went inside the home and found Hart with apparent gunshot wounds. They began life-saving measures until medics arrived moments later. Hart was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said detectives are still investigating the motive for the shooting and the relationship between Giffin and Hart.