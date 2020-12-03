Two arrested in fatal shooting of man at Watt Avenue strip mall in Sacramento County

Sheriff’s officials on Thursday afternoon announced the arrests of two men accused of homicide in the shooting of a 24-year-old man found slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle at a Sacramento County strip mall.

Prosecutors have already formally charged Hayden Michael Petersen, 26, and Enrique Medina Martinez, 30, with murder in the Oct. 20 shooting of Eduardo Kennedy of Sacramento.

Sacramento Superior Court records indicate Petersen and Martinez made their first court appearances late last month, and County Jail records show the defendants were booked there two weeks ago.

Kennedy was found after several callers, shortly before 10 a.m., reported shots fired in the 7400 block of Watt Avenue in North Highlands, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. Callers told authorities that a vehicle in a parking lot was struck by gunfire.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies arrived at the scene and spotted Kennedy slumped over in the driver’s seat. Medics arrived shortly after and pronounced Kennedy dead at scene.

Kennedy was found in the strip mall’s parking lot behind the wheel of a red Dodge Charger near a Carl’s Jr. near the intersection of Watt Avenue and Antelope Road. The car had three bullet holes in the windshield as it sat in the parking lot that morning.

Petersen and Martinez, who were being held without bail Thursday, were scheduled to return to court Jan. 13.