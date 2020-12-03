Two arrested in Sacramento County child sex abuse case, Citrus Heights police say

Citrus Heights police investigators on Thursday were looking for possible additional victims after two people were arrested in a sexual abuse case involving three children, ages 3 to 10 years old.

Robert Mitchell Mathis, 33, and Erin Nicole Mathis, 36, were arrested on suspicion of multiple counts of committing lewd acts with a child younger than 10 and possessing obscene materials, according to a news release from the Citrus Heights Police Department.

The suspects were arrested Nov. 25. How the suspects are related is unclear.

Police said Thursday there are three victims in the sex abuse case; two of the children were related to the suspects and the other was a family friend.

The suspects remained in custody at the Sacramento County Jail on Thursday. Robert Mathis’ bail amount was set at $7 million and Erin Mathis’ bail was $1.8 million, according to jail records. They made their first court appearance Tuesday.

Prosecutors have charged Robert Mathis with six counts of committing lewd acts with a child and Erin Mathis faces five counts committing lewd acts with a child, according to Sacramento Superior Court records. They each face one count of possessing sexually explicit materials involving a child.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this case or any potential additional victims to call the Police Department’s Tip Line at 916-727-5524 and refer to case #20-9107.