Man wanted on suspicion of attempted murder in Elverta domestic incident, deputies say

Placer County sheriff’s officials say a suspect is at-large following an attempted murder in Elverta.

Hector Delgado Evangelista, 27, is “wanted for attempted murder related to a domestic violence incident” that reportedly occurred Sunday, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in social media posts.

“Detectives are actively searching for Evangelista” with an arrest warrant issued, the Sheriff’s Office wrote. “If seen please call 911 and do NOT approach.”

No other details about the incident, Evangelista or the status of the victim were immediately available.

Authorities urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 530-886-5375.

