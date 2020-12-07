Police arrest man after woman set on fire outside Northern California city hall

Officers arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder and arson after a woman was set on fire outside Redding City Hall Sunday afternoon.

About 12:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a male lighting a fire on a female on the south side of City Hall, along the 700 block of Cypress Avenue in Redding.

The officers arrived quickly, but they did not find the suspect or the victim. Witnesses told the officers that the male had doused the female with fuel and lit her on fire, according to the Redding Police Department. The witnesses also said she was able to put out the fire before leaving the area.

Officers immediately searched the surrounding areas and eventually found the injured woman. Police officials said the woman had significant burns to parts of her body. Medics were called to treat the woman, before she was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where she was still being treated Monday.

As officers were helping the victim, other officers found the suspect, Brent Serrano, 39, of Redding, according to police. Serrano was detained without further incident, but police officials said he refused to cooperate with the officers.

After questioning witnesses, investigators determined Serrano intentionally doused the victim with a liquid type of fuel and then lit her on fire after an argument, police officials said.

Along with the attempted murder and arson charges, Serrano was arrested on suspicion of committing mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon. Serrano was booked at the Shasta County Jail.

Investigators asked anyone with information about this incident to call the Redding Police Department at 530-225-4200.