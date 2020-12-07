Sacramento Bee Logo
Police investigate fatal shooting on El Camino Avenue in Old North Sacramento

Police are investigating a shooting Monday in Old North Sacramento, where one man was killed.

The shooting was initially reported shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of El Camino Avenue, near Del Paso Boulevard. Officers arrived and found a man who suffered life-threatening injuries, said Officer Karl Chan, a Sacramento Police Department spokesman.

The man struck by gunfire was pronounced dead at the scene, Chan said. Detectives were called to canvass the area, speak to witnesses and collect evidence. Investigators did not have any suspect information to release Monday evening.

Officers responding to the shooting were called to the area outside a nearby Wienerschnitzel on the same block of El Camino, but Chan said investigators had not determined whether the shooting occurred there.

