Sacramento deputies investigate ‘brazen’ shooting between two vehicles in Arden Arcade

Deputies were investigating a shooting after gunfire erupted Tuesday afternoon in Arden Arcade when occupants in two vehicles fired shots at each near a busy intersection in broad daylight.

The “brazen” shooting was reported about 1:20 p.m. near Watt and Whitney avenues, said Sgt. Rodney Grassmann, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Investigators have determined there were multiple occupants in two vehicles which opened fire on each other near the busy intersection, Grassmann said. Both vehicles were gone by the time authorities arrived. There were no injuries reported.

Authorities were initially sent to the area when a burglary alarm at a nearby business was activated. Grassmann said the alarm likely was activated when gunfire struck the business. He said lots of bullets were fired during the shooting and several buildings in the area were struck by gunfire.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol North Sacramento Area Office assisted with traffic control as deputies and other investigators worked at the shooting scene.

