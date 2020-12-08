Man in critical condition after second Old North Sacramento shooting in two days

A man was seriously injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in an Old North Sacramento residential neighborhood not far from where another man was shot and killed the day before.

Tuesday’s shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Calvados Avenue, about two blocks north of Arden Way. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area.

Officers arrived and found the injured man who had been shot, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The man was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. The department did not have a suspect description.

Several blocks northwest of Tuesday’s shooting, a man was shot Monday afternoon in the 800 block of El Camino Avenue. Officers arrived at that shooting scene and found the man had suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medics arrived and pronounced the man dead.

On Monday evening, police said investigators did not have a suspect description in the El Camino Avenue shooting and they were trying to determine a motive for the shooting.