Sacramento deputies in standoff at Arden Arcade apartment near scene of car-to-car shooting

Sacramento County sheriff’s vehicles are seen outside an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Watt Avenue in Arden Arcade on Tuesday night. Deputies were attempting to get an unknown number of people holed up in an apartment to exit. dhunt@sacbee.com

A standoff is in progress Tuesday night at an Arden Arcade apartment complex in the area where gunfire erupted earlier in the day.

Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the complex in the 3500 block of Watt Avenue and are attempting to get an unknown number of people holed up in an apartment to exit.

Tenants, including children, from other units on the third floor were being evacuated after 7:30 p.m. Authorities used a flash grenade around 8 p.m.

A steady repetition of orders by deputies, instructing those inside to come outside.

Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Rodney Grassmann said the activity was connected to the earlier incident near Watt and Whitney avenues where a car-to-car shooting took place. The Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that there was “heavy police presence” in the area just after 7 p.m. and asked people to avoid the area.

As deputies were processing the scene, they learned “that one of those subjects is in an apartment close by. ... So that’s what they are doing right now. They’ve got that surrounded. Hostage negotiators are talking with that individual on the phone, try to get them to come out peacefully.”

At least seven Sheriff’s Office personnel wearing SWAT gear were seen on the third floor of the complex. A negotiator was trying to get the person or people to leave through the front door.

Residents near the complex said law enforcement had been in the area since late afternoon.