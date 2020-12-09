Suspicious vehicle leads Roseville police to guns, drugs and cash at hotel; 2 arrested

Roseville, California police officers found guns without serial numbers, high-capacity ammunition magazines, gun manufacturing tools and parts, fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin and more than $7,000 in cash during a search of a hotel room and a storage unit. Police on Monday Dec. 7, 2020, arrested Ji Hye Chang and Jordan Miller in connection with the seizure.

Ji Hye Chang and Jordan Miller were arrested on several gun and drug possession charges, according to Placer County Jail records. They remained in custody at the jail Wednesday evening.

Chang, 35, and Miller, 32, were arrested after the guns, drugs and cash were found Monday, the Roseville Police Department announced Wednesday. The investigation was initiated Monday when the officer was looking into a suspicious vehicle in the area of Lead Hill and Harding boulevards.

As the officer tried to find the vehicle, he spotted a woman, later identified as Chang, jumping into a hotel room through an open window, according to police.

Other officers joined the investigation and questioned two occupants found in the room, Chang and Miller, who were registered hotel guests, police said. The officers spotted drugs and guns in plain sight.

The officers conducted a “protective sweep” of the room and found a “substantial amount of drugs, guns and money,” police said. A presumptive test determined the drugs in the room were fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin, according to police. The department did not disclose how much drugs were found.

The officers also found in the hotel room more than $7,000 in cash, five guns without serial numbers and several high-capacity magazines, along with various tools, parts and machinery to assemble handguns and rifles, police said.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for a storage unit rented by Miller, according to police. Inside the storage unit, investigators found more gun manufacturing tools, gun parts and drugs and more fentanyl and meth, police said.