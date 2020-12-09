Man injured by gunfire in Sacramento near where 2 fatal shootings occurred this week

A man was shot and injured Wednesday afternoon in Sacramento’s Gardenland neighborhood, not far from where two other men were struck by gunfire and died earlier this week in separate shootings.

Wednesday’s shooting was first reported shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Cleveland Avenue, just south of West El Camino Avenue.

Officers arrived and found the man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to the Sacramento Police Department. The injured man was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Police said officers are still investigating what led to the shooting, and the Police Department did not have any suspect information to release.

Several blocks southeast of the Cleveland Avenue shooting, a man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the 600 block of Calvados Avenue in an Old North Sacramento residential neighborhood. Officers at the scene initially provided medical aid to the man with the gunshot wound, before medics arrived and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man died Monday in Old North Sacramento after he was shot in the 800 block of El Camino Avenue, near Del Paso Boulevard. Officers arrived and found the man with life-threatening injuries. Medics arrived shortly after and pronounced him dead.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the names of the two men killed once their families have been properly notified.

The Police Department has asked anyone with information about two fatal shootings earlier this week to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.