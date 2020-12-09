Authorities release name of Sacramento man killed in El Camino Avenue shooting

Authorities on Wednesday evening released the name a 41-year-old man who died after he was struck by gunfire Monday in Old North Sacramento.

Onaje Diallo Lynch of Sacramento was gunned down shortly after 3:30 p.m. just north of a Wienerschnitzel restaurant in the 800 block of El Camino Avenue, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

Officers responding to the reported shooting arrived and found Lynch with life-threatening injuries, the Sacramento Police Department said. Medics arrived and pronounced Lynch dead.

Police have said that investigators did not have any suspect information to release and the motive for the fatal shooting was under investigation.

Several blocks southwest of the shooting that killed Lynch, another man was fatally wounded by gunfire about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Calvados Avenue, also in Old North Sacramento. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area about two blocks north of Arden Way.

Officers at the scene initially provided medical aid to the man with the gunshot wound, before medics arrived and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Coroner’s Office will release his name once his family has been notified.

Another man was shot and injured Wednesday afternoon along Cleveland Avenue in Sacramento’s Gardenland neighborhood, not far from where Lynch and the other man were struck by gunfire this week. The man in the Cleveland Avenue shooting suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

The Police Department has asked anyone with information about the two fatal shootings to call officers at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.