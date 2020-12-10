Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Sacramento gang investigation leads to arrests, guns at large house party in El Dorado County

A Sacramento Police Department gang investigation led investigators to a house party Monday Dec. 7, 2020, in Cameron Park, California in El Dorado County. At least eight people were arrested at the party; some of them with loaded guns.
A Sacramento Police Department gang investigation led investigators to a house party Monday Dec. 7, 2020, in Cameron Park, California in El Dorado County. At least eight people were arrested at the party; some of them with loaded guns. El Dorado County Sheriff's Office

A Sacramento gang investigation led investigators to a house party with 50 attendees in El Dorado County, where at least eight people were arrested and authorities recovered four unregistered guns, sheriff’s officials said.

The large house party was held at a house that was rented on Monday for one night in Cameron Park, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint operation at the Cameron Park house Monday night and into early Tuesday in conjunction with the Sacramento Police Department gang investigation.

Sheriff’s deputies said about 50 people had gathered at the house for the party, and authorities believe all of the party attendees were from outside the area.

Investigators arrested eight people at the party; some of them were arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing a loaded gun, the Sheriff’s Officials said. The investigators seized four unregistered guns.

Local News in your inbox

Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Authorities did not release the names of those arrested at the house party.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Rosalio Ahumada
Rosalio Ahumada
Rosalio Ahumada writes breaking news stories related to crime and public safety for The Sacramento Bee. He speaks Spanish fluently and has worked as a news reporter in the Central Valley since 2004.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service