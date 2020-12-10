Crime - Sacto 911
Sacramento gang investigation leads to arrests, guns at large house party in El Dorado County
A Sacramento gang investigation led investigators to a house party with 50 attendees in El Dorado County, where at least eight people were arrested and authorities recovered four unregistered guns, sheriff’s officials said.
The large house party was held at a house that was rented on Monday for one night in Cameron Park, the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.
The Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint operation at the Cameron Park house Monday night and into early Tuesday in conjunction with the Sacramento Police Department gang investigation.
Sheriff’s deputies said about 50 people had gathered at the house for the party, and authorities believe all of the party attendees were from outside the area.
Investigators arrested eight people at the party; some of them were arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing a loaded gun, the Sheriff’s Officials said. The investigators seized four unregistered guns.
Authorities did not release the names of those arrested at the house party.
