Detectives arrest suspect in El Camino Avenue fatal shooting in North Sacramento

Homicide detectives have arrested a 23-year-old man on suspicion of murder in a shooting earlier this week along El Camino Avenue in Old North Sacramento.

Lorenzo Anthony McCoy was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Onaje Diallo Lynch, according to the Sacramento Police Department. McCoy on Thursday was being held without bail at the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Lynch, 41, of Sacramento was gunned down shortly after 3:30 p.m. just north of a Wienerschnitzel restaurant in the 800 block of El Camino Avenue, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

McCoy was arrested Wednesday near the 6200 block of 39th Street in Sacramento, police officials said Thursday, and the detectives at this time do not believe there are any other suspects in this fatal shooting.

“Detectives conducted a thorough investigation which included a canvass for witnesses, evidence and surveillance footage,” police officials said in an email to The Sacramento Bee. “Based on this investigation, officers were able to identify McCoy as the suspect in this homicide.”

The detectives on Thursday were still looking to speak to witnesses, and the motive behind the shooting remained under investigation.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint against McCoy on Tuesday, according to court records. Along with the murder charge, McCoy faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.

McCoy is scheduled to make his first appearance in Sacramento Superior Court on Friday afternoon. Court records indicate McCoy in January 2019 pleaded no contest to assault with a deadly weapon and attempted vandalism in an another criminal case.

On Monday, police officers responding to the reported shooting on El Camino Avenue arrived and found Lynch with life-threatening injuries, police officials have said. Medics arrived and pronounced Lynch dead.

Several blocks southwest of the shooting that killed Lynch, another man was fatally wounded by gunfire about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Calvados Avenue, also in Old North Sacramento. The Coroner’s Office will release his name once his family has been notified.

Another man was shot and injured Wednesday afternoon along Cleveland Avenue in Sacramento’s Gardenland neighborhood, not far from where the two fatal shootings occurred this week. The man in the Cleveland Avenue shooting suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.