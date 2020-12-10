Sacramento Bee Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime - Sacto 911

Sacto 911

Authorities find human skeleton in south Sacramento storm drain; cause of death unknown

A county crew cleaning out a storm drain this week in south Sacramento found bones from a human skeleton, and authorities were trying to determine how the person died, sheriff’s officials said.

The discovery occurred Tuesday as the crew was using a vacuum machine to remove sediment from the storm drain along Gordon Drive near Stockton Boulevard, said Sgt. Rodney Grassmann, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

He said the crew found a shoe with bones inside, and sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate. Once the deputies determined the bones were from a human, the Coroner’s Office was called.

Coroner officials searched the area and found 90% of a human skeleton, Grassmann said. The Coroner’s Office is now leading the investigation to identify the skeletal remains and determine the person’s manner of death.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Rosalio Ahumada
Rosalio Ahumada
Rosalio Ahumada writes breaking news stories related to crime and public safety for The Sacramento Bee. He speaks Spanish fluently and has worked as a news reporter in the Central Valley since 2004.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service