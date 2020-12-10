Authorities find human skeleton in south Sacramento storm drain; cause of death unknown

A county crew cleaning out a storm drain this week in south Sacramento found bones from a human skeleton, and authorities were trying to determine how the person died, sheriff’s officials said.

The discovery occurred Tuesday as the crew was using a vacuum machine to remove sediment from the storm drain along Gordon Drive near Stockton Boulevard, said Sgt. Rodney Grassmann, a spokesman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

He said the crew found a shoe with bones inside, and sheriff’s deputies were called to investigate. Once the deputies determined the bones were from a human, the Coroner’s Office was called.

Coroner officials searched the area and found 90% of a human skeleton, Grassmann said. The Coroner’s Office is now leading the investigation to identify the skeletal remains and determine the person’s manner of death.