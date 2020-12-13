Crime - Sacto 911
Berry Creek community Christmas tree stolen. It’s quickly replaced and decorated
The community Christmas tree in Berry Creek was stolen and quickly replaced thanks to the donation of a resident, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday.
Authorities said that a “real-life grinch” took the tree, which was to be used for the town’s Christmas tree lighting event. There are no suspects in the theft of the 14-foot tree.
The replacement was quickly donated and decorated with ornaments made by students at Berry Creek Elementary.
“A generous citizen has already replaced the tree so the residents of Berry Creek, who have suffered so much, can still have some holiday cheer in their community,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.
The tiny foothills community of Berry Creek was devastated by the North Complex Fire earlier in the year, killing at least 15 people.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the theft of the tree to contact the authorities at 530-538-7321.
Comments