Man wounded in Oak Park shooting. Suspect remains at large, Sacramento police say
Sacramento police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man in McClatchy Park on Friday night.
Officers responded to the 3500 block of Fifth Avenue in Oak Park around 9:45 p.m. and found a victim with a gunshot wound. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.
The investigation is ongoing and no suspect description is available. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown, said Officer Justin Hanks, a spokesman for the department.
