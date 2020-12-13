Sacramento Bee Logo
Man wounded in Oak Park shooting. Suspect remains at large, Sacramento police say

Sacramento police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a man in McClatchy Park on Friday night.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Fifth Avenue in Oak Park around 9:45 p.m. and found a victim with a gunshot wound. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspect description is available. The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown, said Officer Justin Hanks, a spokesman for the department.

Profile Image of Molly Burke
Molly Burke
Molly Burke is a summer reporting intern for The Sacramento Bee. She is studying journalism and political science at Northwestern University, while covering crime and business for the city desk of The Daily Northwestern.
