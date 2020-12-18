Fair Oaks woman dies in hit-and-run as she walked along North Highlands street, CHP says

A 66-year-old Fair Oaks woman died Thursday evening along Roseville Road in North Highlands after she was struck by a vehicle that left the area before authorities arrived, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The hit-and-run that killed the pedestrian occurred about 6:30 p.m. The woman was walking north on the shoulder of the northbound lane just south of Palm Avenue when she was hit by the vehicle, said Officer A.J. McTaggart, a spokesman for the CHP North Sacramento Area Office.

He said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP did not have a description of the driver or the vehicle that left the scene. McTaggart said investigators were still working to gather more information about the fatal hit-and-run.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the woman’s name once her family has been notified.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Investigators asked anyone with information to call the CHP North Sacramento Area Office at 916-798-0975.