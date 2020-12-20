Two injured after car takes 1,000-foot plunge down Placer County cliff, deputies say

A man and a woman are injured after dropping 1,000 feet down a cliff while driving in Placer County on Sunday morning. Placer County Sheriff's Office

Two people were injured Sunday after dropping 1,000 feet down a cliff while driving in Placer County, deputies said.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle drove off Mosquito Ridge Road and plunged down the cliff, ejecting the passenger from the car, while the man who was driving was still inside. Deputies responded to the area around 7 a.m.

A woman who was the passenger was able to climb to the road and stop someone to get help, deputies said. The woman, who suffered moderate injuries, was driven to Foresthill Fire Station 88.

The man, found by the Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, suffered major injuries, deputies said. He was transported by a Sheriff’s Office helicopter out of the area and was transferred to a CALSTAR Air Medical Service helicopter.

California Highway Patrol officers out of Auburn are investigating.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.