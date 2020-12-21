Man killed, another arrested in North Highlands stabbing, Sacramento deputies say

One man died Sunday night and another was arrested on suspicion of murder after a reported stabbing in North Highlands, sheriff’s officials said.

About 7:20 p.m., deputies were called to the 4600 block of Long Branch Drive to respond to a report of a stabbing. Callers told dispatchers there was a man on the ground and bleeding, according to a news release from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The deputies arrived at the scene and found the man with wounds to his upper body, sheriff’s officials said. The deputies provided life-saving aid until medics arrived. The medics pronounced the man dead a short time later.

While at scene, the deputies questioned a man later identified as Jerry Gene Lokey. Sheriff’s officials said Lokey, 58, who was initially detained, had told deputies he had been involved in the incident.

Lokey was later arrested and booked on the murder charge at the Sacramento County Main Jail. Investigators believe there are no other suspects in this homicide, according to Monday’s news release.

Local News in your inbox Only local news: Sign up to get crime, weather, traffic alerts and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Homicide detectives remained at the scene questioning witnesses for several hours Sunday night. No further information about the investigation was released.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the man who died once his family has been notified.

Homicide detectives asked anyone with information about this fatal stabbing to call deputies at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.