Authorities release names of grandparents found dead in Northern California home

Authorities on Wednesday released the names of an elderly married couple found dead in their home by their grandchild last week in an unincorporated area of Lodi.

James Reiswig, 77, and Mary Reiswig, 76, were found dead in their home Dec. 17 in the 5000 block of West Kingdon Road in Lodi, according to San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office Administrator Paul Graves. The Medical Examiner’s Office has not released the cause of death.

Detectives have determined that a gun was involved in the deaths of the Reiswigs, said Deputy Alan Sanchez, a spokesman for the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. He said detectives found information early on in the investigation leading to several searches, including a home along School Street in Lodi.

The sheriff’s SWAT team served a search warrant at the School Street home several hours after the couple was found at their home. Sanchez said detectives have declined to discuss what was found at that home.

The couple was found shortly after 8 a.m. Dec. 17 at their home in a rural area east of Interstate 5 and south of Highway 12. Sheriff’s dispatchers had received a call from a person who had just walked into the home and found the elderly couple unresponsive.

The Sheriff’s launched a homicide investigation into their deaths that morning.

Investigators asked anyone with information about these deaths to call the Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4400.