Man dies in vehicle crash with semi on Highway 12 in Isleton, fire officials say

A 61-year-old man died after a vehicle crash on Highway 12 west of Jackson Slough Road in Isleton.

The collision, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, occurred when a vehicle crashed into a semi-truck and trailer, the River Delta Fire District posted Sunday on social media.

The River Delta Fire District and Rio Vista Fire Department responded and declared the driver of the car dead, according to River Delta officials. The California Highway Patrol is investigating.

The man was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office as Danny Walker.