Man arrested after video shows him stealing from home he was watching, Placer deputies say

A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary after he was spotted on security camera video stealing from a Foresthill home he was supposed to be watching while the resident was gone, sheriff’s officials said.

Along with the burglary charge, Derek Jones of Foresthill was arrested on suspicion of being a convicted felon in possession of gun ammunition, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

Around 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 30, deputies were called to a woman’s trailer home for a reported theft. Several weeks earlier, she called the Sheriff’s Office to report a previous theft at her home, but she did not want to file a report at that time.

She installed several cameras on and in her trailer and was able to see who was stealing from her home, sheriff’s officials said. The woman told the deputies an agreement had been made with Jones; he would watch her trailer when she was not home.

In the security camera video, the woman identified Jones as the theft suspect. The deputies watched the video and also saw that Jones was the theft suspect, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The woman reported jewelry, food and “personal female items” had been stolen from her home, sheriff’s officials said. Her roommates reported that a total of $900 in cash was stolen from their wallets.

Deputies questioned Jones at his trailer home. During a search of his home, the deputies found six .357 Magnum bullets, sheriff’s officials said. As a convicted felon, Jones is not allowed to possess gun ammunition.