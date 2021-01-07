Neighbor on horseback chases burglary suspect before Placer deputies make arrest

A neighbor on horseback chased a man accused of stealing $5,000 worth of equestrian equipment before a Placer County sheriff’s helicopter and deputies on the ground tracked down the suspect in a field.

Timothy Riolo, 22, of Lincoln, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and concealing stolen property, according to Placer County jail records. He remained in custody Thursday. His bail was set $110,000, which includes theft charges from a Sutter County warrant for his arrest.

The theft of the equestrian equipment occurred about midnight on Dec. 31 during the burglary of a barn at a ranch along Watt Avenue in an unincorporated area of Roseville, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

The following morning, the burglary victim learned who the suspect was and went to confront the suspect. Sheriff’s officials said the victim arrived at the suspect’s location and found several ranch employees had already confronted the suspect, later identified as Riolo, and tried to detain him.

Deputies were called to the scene, but the suspect got away right before the deputies arrived. Sheriff’s officials said a nearby neighbor on horseback, who witnessed the suspect leaving, chased the suspect.

The horseback chase continued as Riolo jumped over fences and ran through fields, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The deputies on the ground and the sheriff’s helicopter found Riolo in a field and took him into custody.

Sheriff’s officials said the burglary victim the victim recovered most of the stolen equestrian equipment.