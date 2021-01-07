Teen among three arrested in connection with CVS pharmacy robbery, Sacramento police say

Officers arrested three suspects, including a 17-year-old from Bakersfield, after a robbery at a North Natomas CVS pharmacy in which pharmaceutical drugs were stolen, Sacramento police officials said.

The robbery at the CVS store in the 2000 block of Club Center Drive was reported about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officers arrived at the scene and found the suspects leaving the store, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Odis Wiley, 27, of Sacramento; Larry Thomas, 29, of Bakersfield; and the teenage boy were taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of robbery, authorities said. The department did not release the teenager’s name because he is a minor.

Wiley and Thomas were booked at the Sacramento County Jail and released from custody on Thursday, according to jail records. It was unclear when prosecutors will review the case and determine whether to formally charge the suspects.

Police officials said the suspects pretended to have weapon during the robbery, but investigators later determined no weapon was used to commit the crime. No injuries were reported.

Pharmaceutical drugs were stolen during the robbery, according to officers.