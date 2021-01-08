Police look for hit-and-run suspect after pedestrian injured in south Sacramento

Police officials released photos of a white 2015 Dodge Charger they believe struck a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Friday Jan. 8, 2021, near Stockton Boulevard and 47th Avenue in Sacramento, California.

Police officials are asking the public to help find the driver of a white car that struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in south Sacramento Friday morning and left before authorities arrived.

The Sacramento Police Department on Friday afternoon released photos captured on security cameras of a white 2015 Dodge Charger with silver rims. Investigators believe the white car will have damage on its driver side mirror and windshield.

The white Dodge Charger is believed to have hit the pedestrian about 9:40 a.m. Friday near Stockton Boulevard and 47th Avenue, police officials said.

The pedestrian was severely injured in the hit-and-run but was expected to survive, according to the Police Department.

Investigators asked anyone with information on this incident to call the Police Department at 916-732-0100.