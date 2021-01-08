Suspect in North Highlands murder arrested, says Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office

Detectives have arrested a 25-year-old man accused of killing David Michael Sheffield, who was found unresponsive last month in a vacant lot in North Highlands.

Cornell Ellis was arrested on suspicion of murder in the Dec. 11 death of 34-year-old Sheffield, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release Friday afternoon. Ellis was booked at the Sacramento County Mail Jail on Tuesday night, according to records. He remained in custody Friday and was being held without bail.

Sheriff’s officials said investigators believe there are no other suspects wanted in connection with Sheffield’s death, and they would not be releasing any further information Friday.

Sheffield was found Dec. 11 in the 5700 block of Watt Avenue, just north of A Street in North Highlands. Shortly before 7:30 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting an unresponsive person in a vacant lot.

Deputies arrived and found Sheffield with trauma to his upper body. Moments later, medics arrived and pronounced Sheffield dead. The Sheriff’s Office has not released information about the manner of Sheffield’s death or Ellis’ connection to the victim.

The Sacramento County prosecutors filed a criminal complaint charging Ellis with murder. Ellis appeared in Sacramento Superior Court on Thursday afternoon for his arraignment hearing, according to court records. He’s scheduled to return to court Feb. 11.