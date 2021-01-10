Minor killed in North Highlands shooting and another hospitalized, Sacramento deputies say

A minor was killed and another was hospitalized after a shooting in North Highlands on Saturday night, according to the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called out to the 3900 block of Renick way just after 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Responding deputies found two victims in the area, both minors suffering gunshot wounds. The deputies attempted life-saving measures while fire personnel arrived, who then pronounced one of the victims dead.

The other victim was taken to a hospital for medical treatment in “critical, but stable condition,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives have interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence related to the shooting, but details are limited. The shooter’s motive is unclear and deputies have no information on potential suspects. The age of the victims was not released by the Sheriff’s Office. The identity of the minor who died will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once family has been notified.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 916-874-5115.

Amid a recent crime wave coinciding with the coronavirus pandemic, youth homicides are up in Sacramento County. In 2020, there were at least six minors killed by homicide, up from three in 2019. Homicides overall were up by 23% in 2020 compared to 2019.