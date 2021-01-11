Sacramento driver shot by deputy who was dragged by vehicle following traffic stop

A Sacramento driver was shot by a deputy who was dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop early Monday in a Thunder Valley Casino parking lot in Lincoln, sheriff’s officials said.

Both the driver and the deputy were injured in the incident, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, a man in his late 20s, was hospitalized and was expected to survive, sheriff’s spokeswoman Angela Musallam told The Sacramento Bee Monday afternoon. She said the deputy involved in the incident suffered minor injuries; he was taken to a hospital before he was released.

The incident began about 1:20 a.m. Monday as a traffic stop in the east parking lot of Thunder Valley Casino along Athens Avenue. Musallam said the deputy contacted the driver and detained him.

As the deputy tried to take control of the suspect, the driver accelerated his vehicle and dragged the deputy for a short distance, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Musallam said the deputy feared for his life and safety, so he shot the driver with his Sheriff’s Office-issued gun.

The Sacramento man eventually pulled over his vehicle near Fiddyment Road and Athens Avenue, about a mile west of the Casino. Musallam said the driver was taken into custody by deputies, who immediately began administering medical aid to the man injured in the shooting before he was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office, the Placer County District Attorney’s Office and the sheriff’s Professional Standards Unit were investigating the incident. The deputy involved was placed on administrative leave in accordance with Sheriff’s Office policy. There was no further information available Monday afternoon.