Sacramento County officials release name of Roseville woman killed in DUI-suspected crash

Authorities have released the name of a Roseville woman who died last week after she was struck by a car driven by a suspected drunk driver along Highway 99 just south of Elk Grove.

Mary Eskman, 26, died in the Jan. 8 collision, according to the Sacramento County Coroner’s office. Eskman was hit by the car as she and another person got out of their vehicles shortly after another crash, the California Highway Patrol has reported.

Jesus S. Hernandez, 23, of Bridgeport, Wash., was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to a news release issued last week by the CHP’s south Sacramento area office.

On Friday, Hernandez remained in custody at the Sacramento County Jail. Prosecutors have since charged Hernandez with vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence, according to jail records. His bail amount has been set at $250,000.

The initial crash occurred about 2:20 a.m. on the northbound lanes of Highway 99, just north of Dillard Road. Eskman was involved in the non-injury crash when her vehicle, a 2015 Nissan Sentra, collided with a 2015 Nissan 370Z. Alcohol was not suspected to have been a factor in this crash, the CHP has said.

Eskman and the other driver got out of their vehicles to discuss the initial crash. As the drivers stood outside their vehicles in the left northbound lane, Hernandez, driving a 1996 Volkswagen Jetta, crashed into the Nissan 370Z and Eskman, CHP officials have said.

Through further investigation, officers determined Hernandez was driving his car while under the influence of alcohol, according to the CHP.