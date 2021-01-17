Driver suspected of crashing into utility pole near Davis while intoxicated, CHP says

Two people suffered major injuries in a traffic collision north of Davis on Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In a news release, the Woodland CHP said dispatchers received calls reporting a crash on Highway 102 just south of Highway 29 around 12:45 p.m.

Arriving officers found two people, a driver and a passenger, suffering serious injuries after the 2001 BMW that crashed caught on fire. CHP identified the driver as Zachary Coker, 25, of Citrus Heights and the passenger as Ty Burks, 25, of Rocklin. Both were taken to a Sacramento hospital for treatment.

Officers determined that the car was traveling south on Highway 102 and lost control before crashing into a utility pole, igniting a fire in the car. Shortly after the crash, there were reports of power outages in the area.

CHP investigators suspect that alcohol or drugs were a factor leading up to the crash and are continuing to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Coker was taken into custody by officers, the CHP said.