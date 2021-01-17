Woman killed in Marysville crash after suspected DUI driver runs red light, CHP says

A woman was killed Saturday night by a man suspected of driving under the influence in Marysville, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In a news release, Yuba-Sutter CHP officials said Dawn L. Ritter, 55, of Marysville was killed after a 2004 Toyota Solara broadsided her 1998 Toyota Tacoma at high speed around 11:17 p.m. at the intersection of B and Ninth streets.

Dominik Cash of Sacramento had been driving the Solara on southbound Highway 70 toward Marysville going more than 100 miles per hour, according to the CHP.

Upon entering the city, CHP officers attempted to stop him with a spike strip, but the car continued on, merging onto B Street into the intersection of Ninth Street against a red light, where Ritter’s Tacoma was hit.

CHP investigators suspect that drugs or alcohol were a factor leading to the fatal crash. Cash, 27, was arrested and booked into the Yuba County jail. He suffered no injuries.