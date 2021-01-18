Davis man arrested on suspicion of stealing from Target store 19 times

Davis police have arrested a man already on trial for bike theft, alleging he stole from the city’s Target store on 19 separate occasions.

Joshua Pofek, 20, was arrested on suspicion of felony grand theft and booked into Yolo County Jail last Tuesday, according to a Davis Police Department Facebook post Monday morning. He had been released as of 12:30 p.m. Monday, a jail spokesperson said.

Pofek allegedly stole from the Target at 4601 Second St. approximately 19 times before DPD officers met with the store’s loss prevention manager on Dec. 10, according to the Facebook post. Security tapes allegedly showed Pofek taking $1,054 of merchandise between the 19 visits, concealing each item and walking out the store without attempting to pay.

DPD officers had arrested Profek on suspicion of grand theft just two weeks prior to their conference with Target. He allegedly stole a bait bike set up by DPD detectives on the 1000 block of Olive Drive, leaving just a wheel and lock secured to the bike rack, police said.