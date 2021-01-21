Northern California investigators find missing woman’s remains, look for homicide suspect

Authorities on Thursday Jan. 21, 2021, were searching for Jerry Lee Adams Jr., 44, of Pine Grove, who was wanted on suspicion of murder in the death of of Savana Lee Burger.

Investigators in Amador County on Thursday were looking for a man suspected of killing a 27-year-old woman who had been missing for three months before her remains were found last weekend near West Point.

Jerry Lee Adams Jr., 44, of Pine Grove, is wanted on suspicion of murder in the death of of Savana Lee Burger, also of Pine Grove, according to a news release from the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.

Burger’s mother reported her daughter missing on Oct. 23. Sheriff’s deputies launched an investigation and began searching for her. Her mother was concerned because her daughter missed an important court date, sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators have since determined use cell phone data that Burger’s last known whereabouts was in the area of West Point. The sheriff’s Investigations Bureau took over the missing person case and continued to follow leads into her disappearance.

Sheriff’s investigators and the county’s Search and Rescue Team searched and gathered evidence from several locations in and around West Point. On Saturday, the investigators and crime scene technicians searched an area near West Point with help from the Search and Rescue Team.

Authorities found human remains along with other evidence during the search, working through the weekend to collect all the evidence. Calaveras and Placer county sheriff’s officials and search and rescue personnel, along with cadaver dog teams and search dog teams helped Amador officials during the search this past weekend.

Authorities identified Burger’s remains through rapid DNA testing. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Adams on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, with held from patrol deputies and investigators, went looking for Adams along Climax Road near Pioneer Drive but did not find him, sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators asked anyone with information about Adams’ whereabouts to call the Amador County Secret Witness line at 209-223-4900 or the Amador County Sheriff’s Office at 209-223-6500.