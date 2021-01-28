Suspect surrenders after holing up inside home for several hours, Sacramento police say

After several hours of refusing to come out of a South Natomas home, a man suspected in a domestic violence incident surrendered to Sacramento police officers Thursday evening.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, officers were called to the home near Pebblewood Drive and Binaca Court, a few blocks east of Truxel Road. The officers were responding to reported domestic violence at the home.

A woman, who was the reported victim in the incident, was taken by ambulance to a hospital to receive treatment after suffering minor injuries, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The suspect stayed inside the home after officers arrived and refused to come out. Police said officers received information that the man might have access to a gun inside the home.

Crisis negotiators and a police SWAT team were called to the scene. As officers surrounded the home, negotiators worked to communicate with the suspect.

About 6 p.m., police announced that the suspect “eventually surrendered and was safely taken into custody.” There was no further information available Thursday evening.