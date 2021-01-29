Sacramento police release new details about 2019 shooting that killed Elk Grove man

Investigators on Friday were asking for the public’s help after releasing new information about a suspect in a 2019 fatal shooting that killed a young Elk Grove man in Sacramento.

James Your, 24, was shot about 11:20 p.m. on June 15, 2019, outside a home in the 800 block of Calvados Avenue in Old North Sacramento, just east of Del Paso Boulevard and north of Arden Way.

Your died from his injuries at a hospital. Another man was injured in the Calvados Avenue shooting but survived.

Homicide detectives have been investigating this fatal shooting “diligently” over the past 19 months, officials said Friday in a Sacramento Police Department news release. Over 18 months, the detectives developed information that has led to a description of the shooting suspect.

James Your was shot on June 15, 2019, outside a home in the 800 block of Calvados Avenue in Sacramento, Calif. The Elk Grove man later died at a hospital. Sacramento Police Department

Police described the suspect as a male in his late teens to 20s with a thin build who is believed to be associated with a dark-colored sedan spotted leaving the area shortly after the shooting.

Detectives have information that indicates the suspect and sedan spotted at the shooting scene may have ties to Northern California, including the Shasta County area.

“We are asking anybody that may have information regarding this shooting to contact detectives, so that we can bring closure to those who have been affected by this violence,” Sacramento police spokeswoman Sgt. Sabrina Briggs said in the news release.

The department asked that anyone with information call officers at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tips can also be submitted confidentially through the P3 Tips website and app.