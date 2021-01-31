Crime - Sacto 911

Man killed in Arden Arcade apartment complex shooting, Sacramento County deputies say

A man was killed early Sunday morning in a shooting at an Arden Arcade apartment complex, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers were notified of a gunshot victim at a complex on the 1200 block of Fulton Avenue at 3:47 a.m.

Responding deputies found a man suffering at least one gunshot wound to his upper body. He was treated by fire personnel and taken to a hospital, where he died shortly after.

Detectives and crime scene investigators have been processing the scene of the shooting but do not have information regarding a possible suspect.

The name of the victim will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once his family is notified. The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 916-874-5115.

