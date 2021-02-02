Sacramento police arrest man suspected of robbing businesses in the Pocket neighborhood

Detectives have arrested a man suspected of robbing at least five businesses in Sacramento’s Pocket neighborhood last week, police officials said.

After a short vehicle chase, officers apprehended Ricardo Carranza on Thursday, the Sacramento Police Department announced in a news release Monday afternoon.

Carranza on Tuesday morning remained in custody at Sacramento County Main Jail. Prosecutors have charged him with five counts of second-degree robbery and one count of attempted second-degree robbery, according to Sacramento Superior Court records.

He also faces a charge of evading police while driving in a reckless manner. Carranza, 36, is scheduled to return to court Monday.

Detectives launched an investigation last week after receiving information about a series of robberies involving a suspect captured on security cameras wearing a white mask and what appeared to be a black jacket, pants and a knitted cap. Police said there were no reported injuries in the robberies.

The department assigned additional officers to patrol businesses in the Pocket area. On Thursday, officers on one of these patrols spotted a suspect matching the description running from a local business, according to police. When the officers tried to speak to the suspect, he left in a vehicle.

The officers followed the suspect and the vehicle pursuit began before ending shortly after when the suspect stopped, police said. The officers then apprehended the suspect, who was identified as Carranza.

Police said the investigation into these robberies continues and detectives were still seeking information about any of the robberies. The department did not release any further details about the robberies.