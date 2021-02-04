Authorities release name of Sacramento man shot to death by CHP in Solano County

Authorities this week released the name of a Sacramento man who was shot to death by California Highway Patrol officers along Interstate 80 in Solano County last weekend.

Karl Walker, 29, died from injuries he suffered after he was shot by CHP officers on Jan. 30 near Dixon, according to the Solano County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say the officers shot Walker after he brandished a loaded gun, threatening their safety. Walker’s family says he ran out of gas and needed help that night.

Around 10:30 p.m., the CHP Solano Area Office received 911 calls reporting a single-vehicle crash along I-80, just west of the Dixon Avenue exit. The CHP officers responded to assist and investigate the reported crash, according to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office.

The officers arrived and spotted a vehicle stuck off the shoulder of the road, and the vehicle had damage on its back window. The officers were trying to ask Walker about the vehicle crash, when he “suddenly drew a loaded firearm and threatened the officers’ safety,” officials said in the news release.

The District Attorney’s Office said the two CHP officers at the scene were “in very close proximity” to Walker, so the officers “responded to the threat by discharging their firearms.”

The CHP officers began life-saving measures, but Walker died from his injuries, according to the news release. Authorities have not released any further details about the shooting.

Walker’s family said he ran out of gas and needed help. CBS13 reported that his family says information about the incident was being withheld from them.

The recently formed Solano County Major Crimes Task Force also responded that night and is conducting an independent investigation of the shooting, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The task force investigation is part of a countywide protocol now used to investigate deaths involving police.