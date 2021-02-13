Three Bay Area residents arrested in connection with huge Reno retail theft operation, CHP says

CHP investigators arrested three people this week in connection with a massive retail theft operation in Reno, Nevada.

In a Saturday news release, the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division said that a Lululemon store in Reno reported a theft of nearly $50,000 on Feb. 5 committed by five suspects, some of whom were known to loss-prevention workers at the store.

Some of these suspects were repeat offenders, authorities said.

The store contacted CHP’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force, a multi-agency organization that includes members of the San Francisco Police Department and District Attorney’s Office.

The task force served search warrants Thursday in San Francisco and Antioch, leading to the arrests of Mario Omar Cisneros-Cruz, 41, of San Francisco, Owen Omar Cisneros/Rodriguez, 19, of San Francisco and Saul Garcia Hernandez, 28, of Antioch.

All three were taken into custody on suspicion of organizing retail crime and possessing stolen property. Hernandez was additionally charged with carrying a loaded gun.

Officers recovered more than $150,000 in suspected stolen merchandise, plus $7,000 in cash. The stolen goods consisted of clothing, makeup, purses and sunglasses and were tracked to several stores, including Lululemon.