Hit-and-run driver abandons car on I-80 after 3-car crash, North Sacramento CHP says

A driver who rear-ended another car on Interstate 80, causing a three-car collision Friday night, ran from the scene, according to the North Sacramento California Highway Patrol.

Officer A.J. McTaggart, a spokesman for the North Sacramento CHP, said the crash occurred around 9:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes of traffic near the Norwood Avenue exit.

The driver, in a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, rear-ended a 1999 Toyota 4Runner and then was rear-ended by a 1998 Oldsmobile Intrigue.

Immediately following the crash, the driver of the Jeep left the car and ran away on foot. All other involved parties stayed behind, but nobody got a look at the runaway driver, according to McTaggart.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.