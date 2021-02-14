Crime - Sacto 911

Man shot in North Highlands home during attempted robbery, Sacramento deputies say

A man was shot in his North Highlands apartment early Saturday morning in what investigators say was an attempted robbery.

Sgt. Kionna Rowe, a spokeswoman for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, said dispatchers were called around 4:30 a.m. reporting a gunshot victim at an apartment on the 4900 block of Little Oak Lane.

The man was found in his home suffering from a gunshot wound. First responders took him to a hospital for treatment and he is expected to survive, according to Rowe.

Deputies currently believe that he was shot by a gunman who was trying to rob him. The shooting is still under investigation.

