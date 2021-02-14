Crime - Sacto 911

Woodland police searching for suspect in stabbing at park that hospitalized a person

Woodland police officers are searching for a suspect in a stabbing that left one man with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon.

In a news release, the Woodland Police Department said Jimmy Lavalle Jr., 45, is currently under suspicion of stabbing a man at Freeman Park.

Dispatchers were called by the victim around 3:45 p.m., informing law enforcement that he had been stabbed.

First responders took the man to a Sacramento hospital with life-threatening injuries.

By Sunday, investigators identified Lavalle as the suspect. They warned that anyone who sees him should not contact him and instead call dispatchers at 530-666-2411.

